Coronavirus In MA: 9,191 Deaths, 128,426 COVID-19 Cases Total
According to a news report from WWLP/22 News, state public health officials reported 594 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 128,426.
There are 13 new deaths reported for a total of 9,191 confirmed death cases.
According to the Department of Public Health, 18,065 new tests were performed with a total of 2,192,625 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests with an overall of 3,881,846 molecular tests administered.
408 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 79 patients that are in intensive care units.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 594
- Total Cases: 128,426
- New Deaths: 13
- Total Deaths: 9,191
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 0
- Total Cases: 2,216
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 213
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 24,841
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 383
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,040
COVID Patient Census by Hospital
Data provided the day before by hospitals to DPH. Total patients of suspected and confirmed cases (including ICU)
Berkshire County:
- Berkshire Medical Center: 2 patients
- Fairview Hospital: 0
You can get more details about COVID-19 cases in the Bay State by going here and for on the story, please visit WWLP's website here.