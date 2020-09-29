Coronavirus In MA: 9,191 Deaths, 128,426 COVID-19 Cases Total

According to a news report from WWLP/22 News, state public health officials reported 594 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 128,426.

There are 13 new deaths reported for a total of 9,191 confirmed death cases.

According to the Department of Public Health, 18,065 new tests were performed with a total of 2,192,625 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests with an overall of 3,881,846 molecular tests administered.

408 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 79 patients that are in intensive care units.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 594

Total Cases: 128,426

New Deaths: 13

Total Deaths: 9,191

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 0

Total Cases: 2,216

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 213

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 24,841

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 383

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,040

COVID Patient Census by Hospital

Data provided the day before by hospitals to DPH. Total patients of suspected and confirmed cases (including ICU)

Berkshire County:

Berkshire Medical Center: 2 patients

Fairview Hospital: 0

