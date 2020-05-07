Coronavirus Information Update 05/07/20

This is a collection of information that I share each day on my Berkshire News Network Coronavirus Information Update reports, which are heard on all of our Townsquare Media Berkshire stations. If you hear it there... you'll find it here:

Thursday May 7, 2020

Berkshire County Numbers:

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Berkshire County: 461

The number of COVID-19 Deaths in Berkshire County: 37

Statewide Numbers:

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 72,025

The number of COVID-19 Deaths in Massachusetts: 4,420

Today’s News Items:

During Gov. Charlie Baler’s daily briefing today, the focus was on the Community Tracing Program. The governor urged Massachusetts residents to answer the phone and participate in the program when receiving a call from MA COVID at area code 833 or 875.

One additional COVID-19 death in the County has lifted the total death count to 37. The total number of cases in the Berkshires is now 461, four more than the last reported numbers.

Statewide, 208 new deaths were reported by the state Department of Public Health, for a total of 4,420 since the pandemic began. There were also 1,754 new cases reported in Massachusetts, bringing the statewide total to 72,025.

Campgrounds and R-V parks are open in New Marlborough, but ALL visitors must comply with social distancing guidelines.

Wheeler & Taylor Insurance is distributing 1,000 masks tomorrow at its Great Barrington office at 333 Main St. and its Pittsfield office at 402 East St., from 10 a.m. until supplies are gone at both locations. People are asked to pull cars in for a drive-thru distribution.

Berkshire Money Management is handing out 5,000 free masks today, from noon to 4 p.m. at 161 Main Street in Dalton.

Recent Information:

Statewide mandatory face covering when in public place when not able to physical distance went into effect Wednesday. Masks are not required for those under the age of 2 or for those who have a medical condition preventing them from wearing a mask.

And just a head of Mother's Day... Gov. Charlie Baker says florists and many other “nonessential” businesses can bring back a limited number of employees to fulfill online and phone orders if they keep doors locked to customers.

It’s National Nurses Week (May 6-12)... the annual recognition comes at a time when nurses are working harder than ever amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town of Great Barrington has postpone its annual town meeting and election. The town meeting will be June 22nd and the town election will now be June 30th.

The Sheffield Town elections will now take place on May 11th at the Sheffield Senior Center, with polls open from 9 AM to 7 PM. Voters will also be able to vote by Absentee Ballot or by Mail Ballot instead of at the Senior Center. Meanwhile the Sheffield board of selectmen town administrator have agreed that the closure of all town buildings will remain in effect until May 18th unless the order is extended by Governor Charlie Baker.

The annual town election in Clarksburg is scheduled to be held on May 26th. Voters are being encouraged to cast ballot by mail.

The annual town election in the town of Florida has been postponed until June 23rd. Absentee and early voting ballots are available and can be requested by mail from the Town Clerk.

The Select Board in Williamstown may cut back on polling hours for the annual town election which has been postponed to June. Town officials are strongly advising voters to take advantage of mail-in voting.

The town of Great Barrington is extending the suspension of plastic water bottle restrictions through May 31st.

Gov. Baker has announced that he is ordering that Massachusetts schools remain closed though the end of the school year.

COVID-19 Resources:

You can get coronavirus tips and information directly from the CDC at cdc.gov/coronavirus

Though the MassHire Berkshire Career Center is closed to in-person contact, their seminars and workshops are available on a webinar platform. You can find the schedule at https://masshireberkshirecc.com/events-calendar/

The Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition Program (or WIC) is committed to providing families with continued support now and in the days ahead. They are able to provide all services by phone. Call 447-3495.

Unemployment benefit application for self-employed, gig economy, and other workers are now available. Learn more and apply at mass.gov/pua

Remember to wear a mask or face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially when social distancing is difficult. More info at: mass.gov/coveryourface

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has launched a new website to provide resources for health care workers and first responders in the state, and information to the public. The website is FrontlineMA.org.

You can see the latest breakdown of Massachusetts COVID-19 cases by Location, Age, Gender, and Ethnicity at the following link: DPH COVID-19 Cases Breakdown It’s updated by 4:00 PM Daily.

For the latest information on COVID-19 visit the BHS Coronavirus Information Kiosk at http://www.berkshirehealthsystems.org/coronavirus

State residents can get COVID-19 text updates by texting COVIDMA to 888-777

The symptoms of Coronavirus are coughing, fever and shortness of breath. They may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure. Residents can also check their symptoms and get other COVID-19 health related information by using a new FREE tool at buoy.com/mass

For the latest information on the Coronavirus including how to protect yourself and what to do if you become sick, visit the Federal Center for Disease Control website at cdc.gov/coronavirus

Check out the link to the Lenox Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Lenox: #LenoxLove COVID-19 Resources webpage: https://lenox.org/lenox-chamber-covid-19/

Downtown Pittsfield Inc. Has a link to COVID-19 resources on its website. Click this link: https://downtownpittsfield.com/2020/04/covid-19-resources/

Berkshire South Regional Community Center has announced Nourishing Neighbors, a new supplemental community meal program running for eight weeks and beginning today. Details are available at http://berkshiresouth.org/nourishing-neighbors/

The Town of Great Barrington has released a Mental Health and Wellness Kit, which is available at this link: https://www.townofgb.org/home/news/great-barrington-releases-mental-health-and-wellness-kit

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Berkshire County has announced its Warm Line. The Warm Line is a phone number that people can call to talk to either staff or a community trained volunteer. The number is 413-445-1136.

Community Access to the Arts has launched a series of online arts programs in order to combat the isolation that people with disabilities are experiencing during the COVID-19 crisis. Go to cataarts.org.

If you have a question about Coronavirus, you can call the BHS hotline which is available daily between 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM. The number is 1-855-BMC-LINK or 1-855-262-5465.