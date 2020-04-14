Coronavirus Information Updates

This is a collection of information that I share each day on my Berkshire News Network Information Update reports, which are heard hourly on our Townsquare Media Berkshire stations. If you hear it there... you'll find it here:

Tuesday April 14, 2020

Berkshire County Numbers:

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Berkshire County: 355

The number of COVID-19 Deaths in Berkshire County: 22

Statewide Numbers:

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 26,867

The number of COVID-19 Deaths in Massachusetts: 844

Today’s Item of Importance:

Berkshire Health Systems will be receiving $15 million in federal money to help ease the strain brought on by the response to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s part of more than $840 million being distributed to nearly 8,500 health care providers in the state.

According to Gov Baker, more than $10 million in funding is being invested in the initiative for manufacturers to produce personal protective equipment and other equipment including ventilators, sanitizers and thermometers.

The Pittsfield City Council will be meeting remotely tonight. The remote meeting can be viewed via PCTV.

Recent Information:

Governor Baker has added grocery market employees to the list of essential workers who can ask to be tested for COVID-19.

The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority is asking anyone who rides a BRTA vehicle to wear face masks

