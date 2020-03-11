Coronavirus Shutting Down Williams College Campus

Our media partner IBerkshires.com is reporting the following, citing similar actions by 70 colleges and universities around the country, Williams College President Maud Mandel Wednesday announced that the school is effectively closing the campus and going to remote instruction after Friday, Mar. 13.

In a communitywide email, Mandel announced that the liberal arts college will dismiss students for spring break after Friday's classes, one week earlier than planned, and that the remote learning will begin on Monday, Apr. 6.

