Costco Confirms All Massachusetts Locations Will Close on the Same Day
While many Massachusetts retailers are open for the entire month of May, one big-box warehouse club will shut down all Massachusetts locations for one day.
Costco, which is America's Favorite Supermarket, confirmed on its website that all seven Massachusetts stores will be closed on May 26 in observance of Memorial Day. In addition, the wholesale chain is closed on these seven holidays each year.
- New Year’s Day
- Easter Sunday
- Memorial Day
- Independence Day
- Labor Day
- Thanksgiving Day
- Christmas Day
If you are planning on hosting a cookout or picnic and Costco is your go-to place for those types of items, you'll want to do your shopping before May 26. Costco has seven locations in Massachusetts, which will be closed on Memorial Day 2025. They include the following:
Avon
120 Stockwell Dr.
Avon, MA 02322
(508) 232-4000
Danvers
11 Newbury St.
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 750-1000
Dedham
200 Legacy Blvd.
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 251-9975
Everett
2 Mystic View Dr.
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 544-4806
Sharon
160 Old Post Road
Sharon, MA 02067-2820
Waltham
71 2nd Ave.
Waltham, MA 02451
(781) 622-3883
West Springfield
119 Daggett Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
(413) 747-5518
If you're in a last-minute pinch and you have to shop on Memorial Day, both Walmart and Target will be open on May 26, along with many other big-name retailers. If you shop at locally owned businesses, it's worth noting that you should call or check their websites ahead of time because it's possible they could be closed or have reduced hours on Memorial Day.
