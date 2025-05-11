Costco Confirms All Massachusetts Locations Will Close on the Same Day

While many Massachusetts retailers are open for the entire month of May, one big-box warehouse club will shut down all Massachusetts locations for one day.

Costco, which is America's Favorite Supermarket, confirmed on its website that all seven Massachusetts stores will be closed on May 26 in observance of Memorial Day. In addition, the wholesale chain is closed on these seven holidays each year.

New Year’s Day

Easter Sunday

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

If you are planning on hosting a cookout or picnic and Costco is your go-to place for those types of items, you'll want to do your shopping before May 26. Costco has seven locations in Massachusetts, which will be closed on Memorial Day 2025. They include the following:

Avon

120 Stockwell Dr.

Avon, MA 02322

(508) 232-4000

Danvers

11 Newbury St.

Danvers, MA 01923

(978) 750-1000

Dedham

200 Legacy Blvd.

Dedham, MA 02026

(781) 251-9975

Everett

2 Mystic View Dr.

Everett, MA 02149

(617) 544-4806

Sharon

160 Old Post Road

Sharon, MA 02067-2820

Waltham

71 2nd Ave.

Waltham, MA 02451

(781) 622-3883

West Springfield

119 Daggett Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

(413) 747-5518

If you're in a last-minute pinch and you have to shop on Memorial Day, both Walmart and Target will be open on May 26, along with many other big-name retailers. If you shop at locally owned businesses, it's worth noting that you should call or check their websites ahead of time because it's possible they could be closed or have reduced hours on Memorial Day.

