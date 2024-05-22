Popular Retailer with 6 Massachusetts Locations Preparing for Brief Closure

Memorial Day is coming up this weekend and throughout the country, people will be remembering and saluting those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Parades, speeches, tributes, and cemetery visits are just a few of the ways Americans will be spending Memorial Day on Monday, May 27th.

Another popular Memorial Day activity that will be taking place throughout the country including Massachusetts is picnics and cookouts. The Memorial Day family cookout is tends to be the sign that summer is here, the unofficial start of summer if you will.

Some Massachusetts Stores Will Be Closed on Memorial Day

If you are planning on hosting a picnic on Memorial Day one thing you should keep in mind is that some retailers will be closed on May 27. This is a reminder that you don't want to wait until the last minute to purchase the items needed for your picnic. If you're not sure if the store you frequent for food items will be closed on Memorial Day, it's a good idea to make a phone call or check the store's website just to be safe.

A Popular Wholesale Retailer With 6 Locations in Massachusetts Will Close its Doors on Memorial Day

If you are a member of Costco and are planning on hosting a Memorial Day picnic you should know that the wholesale club will be closed on May 27. According to The U.S. Sun Costco will close all stores for the Memorial Day observance. The website stated the following:

Shoppers looking for last-minute grilling supplies and summer goods will need to plan accordingly. Anyone looking to make use of their Costco card will need to shop by Sunday.

Massachusetts shoppers won't be able to shop at any of the Bay State Costco locations on Monday including the Avon, Everett, Danvers, Waltham, Dedham, and West Springfield locations.

