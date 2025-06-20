Costco Closing All Massachusetts Stores for One Day
Massachusetts is experiencing summer fun, and one of the big holidays coming up is the 4th of July. The holiday offers a variety of ways to celebrate, including marching in or attending parades, hosting picnics, viewing fireworks displays, attending baseball games, and more.
For most retailers, many stores will be open on July 4. As a matter of fact, a majority of the popular big chains like Walmart, Target, Stop and Shop, BJ's, Big Y, CVS, Aldi, and many more will be open for the holiday. Most of these retailers will have normal hours, but it never hurts to double-check before heading out. Some locations could have special hours that day.
This is good news if you have some last-minute shopping to do on July 4. You won't have to stress out over trying to find a place that's open on the holiday, as you'll have plenty of shopping options based on the number of stores that will stay open on Independence Day.
It's worth noting that, according to its website, Costco will be closed on July 4, and this includes all seven of the retailer's Massachusetts stores.
Avon
120 Stockwell Dr.
Avon, MA 02322
(508) 232-4000
Danvers
11 Newbury St.
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 750-1000
Dedham
200 Legacy Blvd.
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 251-9975
Everett
2 Mystic View Dr.
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 544-4806
Sharon
160 Old Post Road
Sharon, MA 02067-2820
Waltham
71 2nd Ave.
Waltham, MA 02451
(781) 622-3883
West Springfield
119 Daggett Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
(413) 747-5518
If you are a Costco member, you'll want to plan your July 4 shopping ahead of time, but it's good to know that you have plenty of options in case you do have to shop on the 4th of July.
