Massachusetts has been seeing some great summer weather lately. We've had much better weather conditions than the constant weekend rain we had earlier in the year. Of course, summer vacation will soon come to an end, and the kids will head back to school. The one last big summer weekend getaway and/or party opportunity, of course, will be the Labor Day weekend.

Many students will start school before the Labor Day holiday, still many families will be doing something on Labor Day weekend to celebrate the holiday and the end of summer vacation. While many retailers remain open on Labor Day, you should take note that if you are a Costco shopper, the warehouse club retail stores in Massachusetts will be closed.

Why are Massachusetts Costco Stores Not Open on Labor Day 2025?

Costco is closed on Labor Day because, according to the retailer's website, it's one of seven holidays that the company observes with a full closure. Keep in mind, the company is not adjusting its hours on Labor Day; the stores will be closed on September 1. If you are planning on purchasing items from Costco for your Labor Day celebrations, you must do so before the Labor Day holiday. Costco will be closed for two more holidays after Labor Day before the end of the year. These holidays include Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Costco has seven Massachusetts stores that will be closed on Labor Day 2025, including the following:

Avon

120 Stockwell Dr.

Avon, MA 02322

(508) 232-4000

Danvers

11 Newbury St.

Danvers, MA 01923

(978) 750-1000

Dedham

200 Legacy Blvd.

Dedham, MA 02026

(781) 251-9975

Everett

2 Mystic View Dr.

Everett, MA 02149

(617) 544-4806

Sharon

160 Old Post Road

Sharon, MA 02067-2820

Waltham

71 2nd Ave.

Waltham, MA 02451

(781) 622-3883

West Springfield

119 Daggett Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

(413) 747-5518

