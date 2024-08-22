Popular Retailer With 6 Massachusetts Locations Planning Temporary Closure
Summer vacation is nearing the end but not without a big celebration to go out on a high note. That's right the Labor Day holiday weekend is our one last summer vacation/party opportunity. Whether you're traveling on Labor Day weekend or are hosting or attending a picnic, chances are you'll probably need to pick up some goods.
While Many Retailers Will Be Open in Massachusetts on Labor Day, One Will be Closing Its Doors
While many retailers like Walmart and Target will be open in Massachusetts on Labor Day, one big-box warehouse club retail store will be closed on Sept. 2. That's right if you shop at Costco, you'll want to make sure that any products you purchase for Labor Day occur before the actual holiday on Monday.
What Other Holidays Is Costco Closed in Massachusetts?
As previously mentioned, many stores will be open on Labor Day but Costco is one of the few superstores that will be closed. In addition to Labor Day, Costco is closed on New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day
Costco Has Six Locations in Massachusetts
Costco has six locations in Massachusetts including West Springfield, Dedham, Waltham, Avon, Danvers, and Everett. Happy shopping and happy Labor Day.
