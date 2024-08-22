Summer vacation is nearing the end but not without a big celebration to go out on a high note. That's right the Labor Day holiday weekend is our one last summer vacation/party opportunity. Whether you're traveling on Labor Day weekend or are hosting or attending a picnic, chances are you'll probably need to pick up some goods.

Get our free mobile app

While Many Retailers Will Be Open in Massachusetts on Labor Day, One Will be Closing Its Doors

While many retailers like Walmart and Target will be open in Massachusetts on Labor Day, one big-box warehouse club retail store will be closed on Sept. 2. That's right if you shop at Costco, you'll want to make sure that any products you purchase for Labor Day occur before the actual holiday on Monday.

What Other Holidays Is Costco Closed in Massachusetts?

As previously mentioned, many stores will be open on Labor Day but Costco is one of the few superstores that will be closed. In addition to Labor Day, Costco is closed on New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day

Costco Has Six Locations in Massachusetts

Costco has six locations in Massachusetts including West Springfield, Dedham, Waltham, Avon, Danvers, and Everett. Happy shopping and happy Labor Day.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff