Popular Retailer Will Shut Down Massachusetts Stores on Labor Day

Labor Day is September 1 this year, and the Labor Day weekend is the last three-day weekend to get a vacation in before Massachusetts is in full back-to-school mode.

Maybe you won't be vacationing, but instead will host a backyard picnic. The good news is that most retailers like Walmart, Target, CVS, Big Y, Stop and Shop, and many more will be open on September 1, so if you forget something for your party, you can run to any of those stores at the last minute and get the products you need to complete your party.

One Major Retailer Will Close Massachusetts Stores on Labor Day

It's worth mentioning that if you are a Costco member and plan to shop on Labor Day, you'll be out of luck. Costco is one of the few chains that will be closed in Massachusetts for the holiday.

Why is Costco Closing Massachusetts Warehouses on Labor Day?

Costco won't just be closing its Massachusetts stores on Labor Day, but all of the company's stores will be closed on the September 1 holiday. According to various internet sources, there are a few reasons why Costco is closed on Labor Day.

Costco is known for treating its employees better than many other retailers.

Closing on Labor Day ensures workers get a guaranteed paid holiday to rest and spend time with family.

Labor Day celebrates workers’ contributions, so it makes sense that one of the most employee-focused companies in retail gives its staff the day off.

If you plan on shopping at Costco for Labor Day-related products, make sure you do so before September 1. Costco has seven warehouses in Massachusetts, including Avon, Danvers, Dedham, Everett, Sharon, Waltham, and West Springfield.

