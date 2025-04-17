Popular Supermarket Chain Temporarily Closing All Massachusetts Stores in a Few Weeks
Easter is just a few days away, and many families throughout Massachusetts will be celebrating the holiday. It's been mentioned numerous times how preparing for the holiday before April 20 is key to having a successful get-together.
While stores like Walmart and Dollar Tree will remain open on Easter, other stores like Target and Costco will be closed in observance of the holiday. If you expect that you may have to grab a last-minute item for the dinner gathering on April 20, it's a good idea to call ahead to find out if the store will be open. You don't need any surprises come Easter morning.
America's Favorite Supermarket Chain Will Temporarily Close All Massachusetts Stores for a Day in May
One of the chains we mentioned that will be closed on Easter is Costco. Looking past the April holiday, it's good to know that America's Favorite Supermarket will also be closed on May 26 in observance of Memorial Day. As a matter of fact, the wholesale chain is closed on these seven holidays each year.
- New Year’s Day
- Easter Sunday
- Memorial Day
- Independence Day
- Labor Day
- Thanksgiving Day
- Christmas Day
Once Again, Preparation is Key
If you are planning on hosting a cookout or picnic and Costco is your go-to place for cookout-related items, you'll want to do your shopping before May 26. Costco has seven locations in Massachusetts, which will be closed on Memorial Day 2025. They include the following:
Avon
120 Stockwell Dr.
Avon, MA 02322
(508) 232-4000
Danvers
11 Newbury St.
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 750-1000
Dedham
200 Legacy Blvd.
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 251-9975
Everett
2 Mystic View Dr.
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 544-4806
Sharon
160 Old Post Road
Sharon, MA 02067-2820
Waltham
71 2nd Ave.
Waltham, MA 02451
(781) 622-3883
West Springfield
119 Daggett Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
(413) 747-5518
