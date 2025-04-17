Popular Supermarket Chain Temporarily Closing All Massachusetts Stores in a Few Weeks

Popular Supermarket Chain Temporarily Closing All Massachusetts Stores in a Few Weeks

frantic00

Easter is just a few days away, and many families throughout Massachusetts will be celebrating the holiday. It's been mentioned numerous times how preparing for the holiday before April 20 is key to having a successful get-together.

WSBS 860AM logo
Get our free mobile app

While stores like Walmart and Dollar Tree will remain open on Easter, other stores like Target and Costco will be closed in observance of the holiday. If you expect that you may have to grab a last-minute item for the dinner gathering on April 20, it's a good idea to call ahead to find out if the store will be open. You don't need any surprises come Easter morning.

America's Favorite Supermarket Chain Will Temporarily Close  All Massachusetts Stores for a Day in May

One of the chains we mentioned that will be closed on Easter is Costco. Looking past the April holiday, it's good to know that America's Favorite Supermarket will also be closed on May 26 in observance of Memorial Day. As a matter of fact, the wholesale chain is closed on these seven holidays each year.

  • New Year’s Day
  • Easter Sunday
  • Memorial Day
  • Independence Day
  • Labor Day
  • Thanksgiving Day
  • Christmas Day

Once Again, Preparation is Key 

If you are planning on hosting a cookout or picnic and Costco is your go-to place for cookout-related items, you'll want to do your shopping before May 26. Costco has seven locations in Massachusetts, which will be closed on Memorial Day 2025. They include the following:

Avon
120 Stockwell Dr.
Avon, MA 02322
(508) 232-4000

Danvers
11 Newbury St.
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 750-1000

Dedham
200 Legacy Blvd.
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 251-9975

Everett
2 Mystic View Dr.
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 544-4806

Sharon
160 Old Post Road
Sharon, MA 02067-2820

Waltham
71 2nd Ave.
Waltham, MA 02451
(781) 622-3883

West Springfield
119 Daggett Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
(413) 747-5518

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments

Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about).

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With

Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S.

Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Avon, danvers, Dedham, Massachusetts
Categories: Articles

More From WSBS 860AM