Costco Will Close All MA, NY and CT Stores for 24 Hours

The weather is warming up, and summer fun is in the air. This also means that folks are spending more time outside running, jogging, swimming, playing, mowing, and firing up the grill on their decks and patios for family cookouts. A big holiday is coming up that includes grilling hot dogs, burgers, and more.

MA, NY, and CT Residents Should be Aware That Costco Will be Closing for One Day Soon

If you're a Costco member in MA, NY, or CT and plan on having a party or picnic on the Fourth of July, keep in mind that you will want to purchase your items from the big-box wholesaler in advance, as Costco will close all stores on Independence Day. If you're a member of Costco, you know that you can get some great deals on burgers and dogs, so plan accordingly.

Which Other Holidays Will Costco be Closed in MA, CT, and NY?

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

Costco has seven stores in Massachusetts, eight in Connecticut, and 19 in New York.

