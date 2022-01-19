Country Star Playing Gillette Stadium For First Time–Who Is It?

I just found out something that I consider pretty amazing. There have been a lot of great musical acts that have played Gillette Stadium, however, one particular superstar of country music has never appeared there.

First, a couple of hints. This gentleman is the only recording artist in history to have released nine albums that achieved diamond status(meaning sales that have reached 10,000,000 or more) in the United States.

Second, he has won two Grammy Awards and 17 American Music Awards! To quote my late father, "Not too shabby." Oh, and this may be insignificant, but he is also the best-selling solo albums artist in the United States. Any guesses?

Of course, I'm talking about the one and only Garth Brooks! Just today, Brooks made the announcement that his tour will be making a stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Saturday, May 21, 2022. This is the first time Garth has performed at the home of the New England Patriots.

And it's kind of a big deal because the May 21 appearance will be the only stadium tour stop in New England this year. Brooks was originally scheduled to perform at Gillette Stadium on October 9 of last year but the show ended up being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets to see the seven-time Country Music Award winner for Entertainer of the Year will go on sale Friday, January 28, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. The cost for tickets will be $94.95 each (including taxes and fees), with a limit of eight tickets per purchaser.

This will be Brooks' first New England show in seven years. By the way, his current tour has already set all-time attendance records in 77 cities. Who knows when Garth will be stopping in Massachusetts again after this tour, so if you're a fan, try not to miss it!

The Best Country Singer From Every State Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.