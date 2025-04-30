Country’s Most Dangerous Hiking Trail is in New England

Is it the stunning view and glorious achievement that induces the sheer excitement of tackling challenging hikes?

You know extreme sports and adventures exist, and most of us like to look but not touch when we see photos.

Hiking is a way of life for some, and maybe you're one of those who likes to see what you can tackle.

Hiking trails come in all shapes, sizes, and levels, and then there's this one in Maine.

Leave it to the Weather Channel to know where to find the most dangerous hikes in the entire country.

Now, danger doesn't mean you shouldn't do them. It just means you'd better be a top-tier hiker or climber and understand what you're getting yourself into.

This kind of hike isn't just a "grab a backpack and water" hike.

Instead, many hikers and extreme sports lovers train for such excursions, often needing special gear.

What's amazing about other hikes I've included in this list is the stunning topography and incredible mountain ranges, cliffs, and national parks all over our country that only a few can get certain views from because of the extreme hiking.

There are only seven hikes on this list, and New England's Acadia National Park in Maine is on it.

Welcome to the Precipice Trail on Mount Champlain.

According to the Weather Channel, if you're ready to tackle a super steep face of a cliff, then the Precipice Trail is one of the most dangerous in the country. Metal rungs help hikers hoist themselves up over 1,000 feet in less than a mile to the summit of Champlain Mountain.

The Weather Channel says the climb isn't technically challenging, but it requires the necessary physical and mental strength to make it onto this list.

It's so extreme that even the most experienced climbers are warned against climbing back down and are instead advised to descend on the North Ridge Trail from the summit.

Click here to see the other six.

