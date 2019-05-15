Coupon Books Available Now

We now have coupon books here at WSBS with over $2,000 in savings. Each are valued at $30.00, but you can stop by and get yours for just $16.00. That's right, you do not have to wait until auction. You can come purchase your coupon book right now. So don't get shut out. These coupon books are packed with savings at the stores you already know and love and others you’ll be happy to learn about!

There are coupons from Aegean Breeze, the Berkshire Food CoOp, Michele’s Salon & Day Spa, Cranwell, Gateway’s Inn, Mill River General Store and so many more. As a matter of fact, there are over 170 vendors totaling more than $2,000 in savings!

Stop by and get yours while supplies last! First Come – First Served!

WSBS is located at 425 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington and our office hours are Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.