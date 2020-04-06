COVID-19: An Important Reminder From the Town of GB

From the Town of Great Barrington

Great Barrington, Mass. - The Selectboard and Town Manager once again urge residents to stay home and leave only for essential work, to purchase necessities like food, supplies, and prescriptions, and for safe outdoor exercise until at least May 4th in accordance with Governor Baker’s updated order issued this past Tuesday. Families should also remember to send only one member of the household to purchase goods and help minimize the number of people out in public places.

“While we appreciate all those respecting our recommendations to shelter-in-place, the number of people still in town on a regular basis is disappointing” said Mark Pruhenski, Town Manager. “South County needs to take this more seriously. We all have a role to play in keeping our community safe and healthy right now”.

The Governor’s March 23rd order can be found here.

The revised order of March 31st can be found here.

“The only way we as a community can flatten this curve and prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus, is to isolate as much as possible and respect the social distancing guidelines being shared widely” said Stephen Bannon, Selectboard Chairman. “Please help our healthcare workers, our public safety employees, and other essential workers in town stay as safe as possible while they work hard to keep services available to you”.

For questions, please contact the office of the Selectboard/Town Manager at 413-528-1619 x2