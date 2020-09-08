Covid-19 Cases in the Berkshires Rise

Covid-19 cases in Mass are on the upswing according to an article posted at The Berkshire Eagle website. In the Berkshires 19 new cases have been reported in the last two weeks. The death toll in the Berkshires remains at 46.

According to the article, the Department of Health confirmed 416 new cases Saturday in Mass, 370 new cases on Sunday and another 222 new cases reported yesterday. That’s a combined 1,008 for the long holiday weekend.

The DPH reported 33 additional deaths this weekend across the state. On Saturday 15 people passed, Sunday there were 10 deaths and Monday an additional of 8 people died of Covid-19. The state’s total of lives lost is a staggering 9,133. The death toll nationally is expected to pass 189,000 by the end of the day today.

According to the article posted at The Berkshire Eagle website, those hospitalized with the virus in Mass has gone down slightly over the weekend. There were 322 hospitalized and being treated for Covid-19. A decrease of 11.

Because of the pandemic many of the Berkshire school systems started classes today remotely on line. Those school systems include; Central Berkshire, Lenox, Pittsfield, North Adams, Mount Greylock to mention a few.

Hancock, Florida and Savoy are among the school systems that will teach students in the classroom. Clarksburg, Farmington River, Lee and McCann Tech have developed a hybrid method of in-person and remote learning.