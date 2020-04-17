COVID-19: Construct Emergency Housing

Volunteers In Medicine Berkshires (VIM), Construct Inc, and Race Brook Lodge are partnering to provide emergency housing for local residents during the Covid-19 crisis.

This program will support two groups: It will house and feed:

1. Local front-line healthcare workers and first-responders who have been exposed to the virus and who are still working but wish to self-isolate to protect their families;

2. VIM patients and Construct clients who have tested positive for Covid-19 or have been exposed to the virus and whose living arrangements prevent them from being able to be effectively quarantined. Anyone who lives in affordable housing or is otherwise in a roommate situation and lacks the financial means to safely quarantine may complete a housing intake with Construct. If the individual is not a VIM patient, a medical referral is needed from their Primary Care Physician.

This collaboration is directed at reducing the rate of infection in the community. Community Development Corporation of the South Berkshires (CDCSB) is also providing staffing intake support through their Americorps Member.

Race Brook Lodge will provide services within the current Massachusetts guidelines, using CDC guidance for best practices, and coordinating with VIM to establish the safest possible operating procedures. VIM will regularly check in on its patients housed there, evaluate their medical situation and facilitate medical treatment if necessary. Other guests should remain in contact with their Primary Care Physician. Construct will draw on their extensive experience and infrastructure to manage housing logistics for the program. For further information please contact:

Weekdays 10-4: 413.528.1985

Joshua Mack: jmack@constructberkshire.org

Jamie Minacci : jminacci@cdcsb.org

Afterhours and Weekends

Construct On Call Staff: 413.528.1985

(press release sent to us from Construct Inc. for online and on air use)