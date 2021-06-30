COVID-19 Dashboard Reporting Being Modified Amid Improving Trends

The Department of Public Health today announced that beginning on July 1st, some daily and weekly COVID-19 dashboard reporting will be updated to reflect the improving trends in COVID-19 activity in the Commonwealth.

DPH’s interactive daily dashboard and the daily vaccine report will move from posting 7 days per week to 5 days per week (Monday-Friday). Data from Saturdays and Sundays will be included in each Monday’s report. The last weekend posting was June 26-27.

The dashboard will continue to provide important data for the public’s understanding of the current and cumulative impact of the pandemic in Massachusetts. Additionally, DPH will continue posting weekly vaccine equity data for the 20 most disproportionately impacted municipalities.

Data reporting changes on the interactive dashboard effective July 1 include:

The higher education metrics will be updated weekly instead of daily;

The patient breakdown page will be updated to include demographics of cases and deaths but not hospitalizations;

The majority of data elements will display the last 4 weeks of data with the historical data available in the raw data file; and,

The red/yellow/green categories of municipal risk will no longer be included although municipal level data will be updated weekly.

Other data reporting changes effective July 1st includes:

The weekly COVID Public Health Report will be discontinued. Infection control surveys, COVID-19 Cases, and Facility-Reported Deaths in Long-Term Care Facilities will continue to be available in an excel spreadsheet as part of the legislatively required Chapter 93 reporting on the DPH website (list website). The Executive Office of Health and Human Services state-operated facility and congregate care site dashboard posting will occur on a monthly instead of a weekly basis.

The Commonwealth maintains one of the most robust and comprehensive public data reports on COVID-19 in the nation and has continued to regularly review and adjust its reporting to improve metrics as the impact of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth has evolved.

The interactive dashboard will continue to post 5 days per week at 5 p.m. The weekly vaccination dashboard and municipality data will continue to post on Thursdays at 5 p.m.

All of the dashboard information, raw data feeds, and other COVID-19 data and information can be found at www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting.

The dashboards will not be published on Monday, July 5, the Independence Day holiday. The report on Tuesday, July 6th will include data for Saturday, July 3rd through Tuesday, July 6th.