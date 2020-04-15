COVID-19: GB Closes Gathering Spaces in Parks

Great Barrington, Mass.- The Town Parks and Recreation Commission will close all gathering spaces in town parks to the public effective immediately, and until further notice. The Commission voted Monday afternoon to install additional signage, to tape-off parks equipment, and to discourage group use of parks until the order prohibiting gatherings is lifted by Governor Charlie Baker’s Administration. The Commission advises park users to practice proper social distancing at all times even when using open spaces.

“It’s clear that in spite of the signage installed last month at the entrance to parks with equipment, that people continue to gather and ignore the social distancing recommendations of the town.” said Karen Smith, Chair of the Parks Commission. “This vote sends a stronger message to the public that the town takes this seriously. We have a responsibility to our community to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible at this time.”

This order will close all park gathering spaces owned and maintained by the Town of Great Barrington and the Village of Housatonic, and includes Giggle Park/Town Hall, the Skate Park on Bridge Street, Lake Mansfield Park, and the Housatonic School Park to name a few. The basketball hoops were removed at all parks by Public Works employees last week at the direction of the Town Manager.

For questions, please contact the office of the Selectboard/Town Manager at 413-528-1619 x2.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Town of Great Barrington for online and on air use)