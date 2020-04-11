COVID-19: GB Parking Enforcement Update

Great Barrington, Mass. - The Town has begun enforcement of parking along Route 7 near the Monument Mountain Reservation. This was put into effect on Apr. 10. The property, owned and operated by the Trustees of Reservations, remains off-limits to the public at this time, but continues to attract hikers despite the closure. The reservation is not expected to re-open to the public until at least May 4 according to Trustee Officials.

“We’re concerned that visitors continue to ignore the closure postings, and began parking on both sides of a very busy stretch of highway once the lot was roped-off,” noted Steve Bannon, Selectboard Chairman. “We’re asking everyone to please respect the Trustees wishes to keep the park closed until further notice and find alternative trails and open spaces for safe, properly distanced exercise.”

A temporary police order has been issued, “no-parking” signs are being installed, and the Great Barrington Police Department will begin enforcement immediately. The Massachusetts State Police have also agreed to assist local authorities since Route 7 is a state owned highway.

“In addition to the safety concerns posed by cars parking along the highway and hikers crossing 2-3 lanes of traffic, this reservation is a frequent source of calls for hikers needing Fire/Rescue and Ambulance assistance on the trails” added Mark Pruhenski, Town Manager. “These resources need to be available to respond to residents in need of care and transport due to the COVID-19 outbreak right now. That’s our priority.”

Vehicles may be ticketed and even towed at the owner’s expense in accordance with state law.

For questions, please contact the office of the Selectboard/Town Manager at 413-528-1619 x2.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Town of Great Barrington for online and on air use)