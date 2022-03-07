COVID-19 Restrictions Suspended At Berkshire Museum In Pittsfield

Officials at the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield announced today that the museum is, effective immediately, suspending its mask and vaccine requirements for visitors. The move comes after new guidance was released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and similar guidance from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the City of Pittsfield.

No mask needed to enter, and no proof of vaccination either...

According to a media release this afternoon from officials at the museum on South Street in Pittsfield, beginning today (March 7), guests will not be required to wear masks nor show proof of vaccination. Museum staff will however continue to wear face coverings themselves and encourage any unvaccinated visitors or those who have a weakened immune system or are at increased risk for severe disease due to age or an underlying medical condition to also wear a face covering.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Museum co-Executive Directors, Hilary Ferrone, Miriam Kronberg, and Craig Langlois say that the easing of restrictions may only be temporary...

As we have done throughout the pandemic, we are following scientific evidence, striving to be good neighbors and community members, and adhering to the standards put forth by city and county leaders, and our public schools. We will continue to do so and recognize that this may be a temporary loosening of restrictions. We’re all in this together, and we will continue to provide wonderful programming and exhibits to the entire community according to guidance from public health officials... We are grateful for the community’s support and understanding of our previous admission restrictions as we sought to make every visitor’s museum experience as safe as possible.

For information on the many exhibits and happenings at the Berkshire Museum, you can visit, BerkshireMuseum.org.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.