COVID-19 Takes Another Berkshire County Resident’s Life

NORTH ADAMS — A lifelong resident of North Adams known for her feistiness and community contributions died Saturday at an area nursing home, the fifth victim of COVID-19 in Berkshire County.

The Berkshire Eagle Reports, before she died, Martha Louise (Benoni) Robare, 86, is said to have waved to family through a window while being cared for in an isolation unit at the Williamstown Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Williamstown.

Robare's death was one of four in Massachusetts in a 24-hour period linked to the coronavirus, as reported Sunday by the state Department of Public Health.

