COVID-19 Takes Another Berkshire County Resident’s Life
NORTH ADAMS — A lifelong resident of North Adams known for her feistiness and community contributions died Saturday at an area nursing home, the fifth victim of COVID-19 in Berkshire County.
The Berkshire Eagle Reports, before she died, Martha Louise (Benoni) Robare, 86, is said to have waved to family through a window while being cared for in an isolation unit at the Williamstown Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Williamstown.
Robare's death was one of four in Massachusetts in a 24-hour period linked to the coronavirus, as reported Sunday by the state Department of Public Health.
You can read the entire article by going to The Berkshire Eagle's website.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app