Berkshire Health Systems has announced, in a media release, that its three COVID-19 Testing Centers have been added to the state’s Stop the Spread program, expanding community testing and providing free testing for those who qualify under the state program. The centers will also continue to operate as the primary community testing sites for Berkshire Health Systems and have expanded hours to accommodate an estimated additional 1,000 tests per week county-wide.

The Stop the Spread program was created by Governor Charles Baker as a way to provide cost-free surveillance testing for individuals who are asymptomatic and want to be tested for COVID-19. Testing will also continue to be conducted at the three centers for those who symptomatic or had close contact with someone who has tested COVID-19 positive, the cost of which will be covered by the individual’s insurer.

All three BHS Testing Centers are located in an indoor setting. The sites are located in:

Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 am to 4 pm

North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 am to 4 pm

Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department – Open seven days a week from 8 am to 12 pm. Please note: The tent in Great Barrington at 10 Maple Avenue is now closed.

· All centers will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day

How to Access a BHS Testing Center Access to COVID-19 testing, either through the Stop the Spread program or for symptomatic testing, is by appointment only. Individuals must call the BHS COVID-19 Hotline, 855-BMC-LINK, or 855-262-5465, which is available daily from 8 am to 4:30 pm.