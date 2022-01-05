COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Coming Up in Pittsfield And Williamstown

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc in the Berkshires, throughout Massachusetts, and across the country, we are starting to see an increase in announced and available mass vaccine clinics. Another pair of clinics are taking place in the Berkshires this weekend and next.

Berkshire Health Systems and the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative have scheduled community vaccination clinics in Pittsfield and Williamstown to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Berkshires.

A Pittsfield clinic is set for this Saturday...

The Pittsfield clinic is taking place from 9 am to 2 pm this coming Saturday, Jan. 8th, at Berkshire Community College’s Patterson Field House. This one is open to anyone now eligible for vaccines and boosters. The clinic will be for adults, children 12 and older, and the newest age group to be cleared for vaccination, those ages 5 to 11 years old. The shots available will include Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and boosters for adults and first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11. Registration is now open for this clinic.

A Williamstown clinic takes place Friday next week...

The Williamstown clinic is scheduled to take place from 8 am to 10 am on Friday, Jan. 14th, at the Williams College Field House on Latham Street. This clinic is for those age 12 and over, including adults, and provides Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The hours of this particular clinic may be extended depending on registration.

Preregistration is required for both of these vaccine clinics, but it is very easy to register. Just visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. You can read more about these clinics and get additional information at the sites 'Latest Announcements and News' page, HERE.

