Not that social media is indicative of hard evidence, but it does seem to play a role on what's trending in our area. We know that cases of Covid-19 are way down after this winter's big Omicron wave that peaked in late January, but is flu on the rise in Berkshire County? Usually flu season is over by April 1, so this seems late.

The good news on COVID numbers...

Berkshire Medical Center is reportedly caring for just 1 patient with COVID.

attachment-IMG_4858 loading...

There are only 29 active cases in Pittsfield according to the city's dashboard.

attachment-IMG_4859 loading...

Now, I know I'm a little more paranoid than the average bear, but I do see an uptick in people talking about becoming infected with Flu A, which is obviously the A strain of influenza.

The weather channel app, believe it or not, has a flu risk section. Berkshire County was listed as high risk back in December, but now shows "very low risk".

attachment-IMG_4861 loading...

So, I thought I would poll the Live 95.9 listeners...