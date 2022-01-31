Alert: Massachusetts Residents, Beware of COVID-19 Test Kit Scam

More and more scams are being created at rapid levels and unfortunately, they are a part of our daily lives in Massachusetts and beyond. In a previous article, we discussed how the Netflix scam is rearing its ugly head in Massachusetts. You can check out that article by going here.

Massachusetts Residents are Being Warned of the COVID-19 Test Kit Scams

In a media release that was emailed to us, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning Massachusetts residents and New England of what is known as the COVID-19 Test Kit Scam. As you probably have heard by now the Biden Administration recently greenlit the practice of U.S. residents being able to order a COVID-19 test kit for their homes (4 kits per household). Naturally, con artists are going to take advantage.

Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts Residents Need to Know How the Scam Works

According to the BBB, you may see online (websites, social media and/or in an email) a link where you are urged to click in order to get your free tests immediately. The website looks official, so you click on the link. However, once you start filling out the form, you realize something seems off as you are being asked to supply all types of personal information including social security and credit card information which isn't the case with the real website. The real website only asks for your name and address. If you proceed to fill out the form, you have given your personal information to a scammer and now your life just got harder. Keep in mind, if the domain name seems off or there is a tricky subdomain, then you are more than likely on the fake website. For more information on how to tell if you landed on the phony website, go here.

It's just terrible that we now have to worry about scams related to ordering COVID-19 test kits. People have gone through enough hardships over the past couple of years and this is just one more thing to protect ourselves from. Be vigilant and steer clear of this scam.

RELATED: Have a COVID-19 Question? You may find the answer here.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

KEEP READING