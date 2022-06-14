It's been almost five years since I received my kidney. As I have mentioned in previous posts, my friend John donated his kidney to me on Oct. 25, 2017, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. Now it's 2022 and my kidney is still going strong and life is going very well.

As many people know, individuals that have issues with kidneys, liver, etc. are likely to be immune-compromised and as you're probably aware those folks are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19. As such, there was/is a priority for these individuals, along with elderly folks, to be vaccinated ahead of the rest of the population.

Qualifying Residents of Massachusetts and Beyond are Being Asked to Participate in a Vaccine Study

The PKD (Polycystic Kidney Disease) Foundation and researchers in the COVE Transplant study are trying to find solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic that can help everyone-including those who received a kidney or liver transplant. According to the description, the purpose of this study is to evaluate an investigational vaccine that may prevent illness after exposure to SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.

If you are eligible and choose to be a part of the study, you will be compensated. Obviously, not just anybody can participate in the study. You can view all of the study's details including qualification requirements by going here.

If you qualify and have the time, you may want to consider being part of the study as this could benefit fellow patients with immune-compromised systems. Again, you can get complete details on the study by going here.

