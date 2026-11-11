Here’s When Coyotes Will Become More Active in the Berkshires

We are inching closer and closer to winter. Many people aren't excited to be reminded of it, while others can't wait for the snow to fly, especially those who want to hit the ski trails or have snow for the holidays.

There are Plenty of Things That Winter Brings with it in Berkshire County

Winter months bring shorter days, costly heating bills, snow days, blowing snow, plowing, and shoveling. Another thing that comes along with the winter months is coyotes. You've probably heard them in past winters throughout Berkshire County. During peak mating season, I have heard howling in the distance when getting into my car at 3 am to head to work. The howling is a bit ominous, but if you have lived in the Berkshires for any length of time, you tend to get used to it. At least I have.

READ MORE: Is This a Coyote in My Backyard or Something Else?

When is Peak Mating Season for Coyotes?

The peak mating season for coyotes occurs between January and March, especially February. Pretty much the dead of winter. During this period, you may start to hear more howling and yipping. This is normal, and you shouldn't be spooked.

Are Coyotes Dangerous to Humans?

If you do encounter a coyote, they probably won't attack you, but if you see one, you'll want to make yourself look bigger, wave your arms, make noises, and haze the animal; more than likely, the coyote will run away.

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What About Pets? Should I Be Concerned?

Harm is a concern if a coyote comes in contact with your pet. You'll want to keep a close eye on your pet during mating season and not leave them outside for a long time. Keep them on a short leash. Also, as is the case with many wild animals, keep food sources off of your property. The more food you leave accessible to coyotes, the more they will become a nuisance on and around your property. You can get more coyote prevention and safety tips by going here.

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