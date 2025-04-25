Popular Massachusetts Restaurant Offers Best Dinner Deals at This Time

One restaurant I would like to dine at more often is Cracker Barrel. The popular chain has four locations in Massachusetts, and I'm a fan of the Southern-style cooking that the restaurant offers.

Whether it's turkey, chicken, beef, or pork, Cracker Barrel covers a variety of tastes. You'll find options like homestyle chicken and French toast, smoked southern grilled chicken, steak tips, chicken n' dumplins, classic meatloaf, and the list goes on. Plus, you can't forget about breakfast all day.

One thing I'm always on the lookout for when it comes to dining out is any deals that are being offered. Dining out has become more expensive in recent years, but with a little research, you can sniff out some deals and learn when the right time is to dine at some of these fine places.

According to the website Chowhound, you can get some affordable meals if you dine at Cracker Barrel between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The article notes, the chain's weekday dinner menu, known as Early Dinner Deals, offers cost-effective, smaller portions of classic Cracker Barrel favorites during this two-hour window. Some of these entrees cost less than $10. For example, the meatloaf and steak tips dinners fall under the Early Dinner Deals.

There you have it, you can still dine at a tasty chain like Cracker Barrel without breaking the bank. As mentioned earlier, Cracker Barrel has four locations in Massachusetts, including the following:

Holyoke

227 Whiting Farms Rd.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Sturbridge

215 Charlton Rd.

Sturbridge, MA 01566

Tewskbury

1795 Andover St.

Tewksbury, MA 01876

Wrentham

1048 South Street Suite 40

Wrentham, MA 02093

