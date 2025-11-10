Massachusetts families will be gathering around the table on November 27 to celebrate Thanksgiving. While it's a fun time to come together and catch up with family, it can also be a stressful time, especially if you're the one who is hosting the big dinner.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone who has ever hosted Thanksgiving knows that there is a lot of work that goes into the occasion, including chopping, cooking, cleaning, checking on the food regularly, trash duties, and more. Sometimes the host can be so focused on putting together a nice Thanksgiving dinner for the guests that he or she barely has a chance to visit with them. It's exhausting just thinking about it.

A Chain Restaurant in Massachusetts, Known for its Delicious Turkey Dinners, is Open on Thanksgiving

While many businesses are closed in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day, some restaurants are open. One in particular has been labeled as one of the seven restaurant chains with the best turkey dinners for the holidays, according to an article published by Eat This, Not That! The restaurant chain we are talking about is Cracker Barrel. The eatery was ranked #2 in the article's list, and here's a summary of the restaurant's turkey dinner offering for the holidays:

Cracker Barrel just announced its holiday offerings, including the Country Fried Turkey: Hand-breaded turkey tenderloin topped with herbed pan gravy. Served with two classic sides, cranberry relish, and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. Not exactly a traditional plate but it looks good!

READ MORE: Turkeys Won't be Very Affordable in Massachusetts This Year

If you are looking to break tradition this year and try something different, Cracker Barrel's turkey dinner may be for you and your family. In addition, Cracker Barrel's website states that the eatery will be offering a traditional Thanksgiving meal and that the restaurant chain will be open with normal hours on November 27. Cracker Barrel has four locations in Massachusetts, including Holyoke, Sturbridge, Tewksbury, and Wrentham.

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season! Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening