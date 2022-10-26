18 Awesome Breweries to Visit in Western Massachusetts
Massachusetts has a long pastime with alcohol. The history of beer and bars is intertwined in Massachusetts state history so much so that Boston Magazine says the first bar in the country opened in Boston on March 4, 1634.
While the alcohol industry has certainly changed since then, Massachusetts is still home to a multitude of microbreweries that have exploded in popularity throughout the country in the past two decades.
Once thought of as an industry created exclusively by beer geeks for a niche clientele of homebrewers, craft beer consumption has erupted to become one of the fastest-growing parts of alcoholic beverage sales in the United States.
Since 2005, revenue from microbreweries has grown by more than 300%. For the better part of the past few decades, thousands of new, independent breweries and brewpubs have opened and employment in the industry has more than tripled.
While the popularity of these craft breweries has grown everywhere, specific pockets of the country have earned a reputation of having an abundance of choices for beer enthusiasts and New England is certainly one of those hotspots.
According to mass.gov, Massachusetts is home to over 130 microbreweries spreading from the Cape to the Berkshire Hills. We put together a list of 20 of the most popular craft breweries located in Western Massachusetts. Is your favorite on the list?