Crazy Story! Man Arrested Right After Leaving Mass. Courthouse

Boy, you would think if you were going to undertake a life of crime, you'd be a little more intelligent, right? Recently, a man driving away from a Massachusetts courthouse was immediately arrested for the very same reasons he was in court in the first place. That's smart, huh?

According to a media statement from the Massachusetts State Police, a man identified as Yves Duboc, 43, of Maine, appeared in a Massachusetts courtroom earlier in the day on Thursday, June 29, on charges of driving with no license and illegal marijuana possession. His day just got worse after that.

Mass State Trooper Michael Provost, who is assigned as the court officer for the Newbury Barracks, reports that he noticed while the defendant was in court that his driver's license was still suspended.

Duboc was released on his own recognizance on the court's condition that he does not drive until his license is reinstated. After that day's proceedings wrapped, Trooper Provost happened to see the same defendant in the courthouse parking lot getting into the driver’s seat of a Toyota SUV with a Florida registration and driving away.

Trooper Provost, who was also leaving the courthouse, stopped Duboc's SUV. Provost promptly arrested Duboc for operating a vehicle without a license. After handcuffing Duboc and placing him in the back of his cruiser, the trooper conducted a vehicle search on the SUV before it was towed away. Standard procedure.

During the search of the vehicle, Provost uncovered drugs, drug paraphernalia, and cash in the glove compartment. All told, Duboc was trafficking more than 70 pounds of marijuana and 20 pounds of marijuana extract.

Duboc was transferred to the State Police barracks for booking and then was driven back to the Newburyport District Courthouse to be arraigned on all new charges for basically the same crimes. Twice in court on the same day. New charges. Same type of crimes. Perhaps he should try another career option.

Check out the full story on the Mass State Police's website here.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)