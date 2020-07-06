Crystal Radio Sessions Take Place In Neighboring Ancram

The Ancram Opera House presents a virtual edition of Crystal Radio Sessions Upstate which showcases fiction, poetry, creative non-fiction and personal essays featuring established and emerging writers. This program is curated by it's founder, Ashley Mayne, a writer based in neighboring Millerton, New York whose projects were also spotlighted in Fence, Post Road, Juked, Peripheries, Blight Podcast and Metambesen.

The spotlighted reading entitled "Too Young For the Blues" was written by Chatham, New York based author, Wesley Brown who is also a Professor Emeritus and faculty member at locally based Bard College at Simon's Rock in Great Barrington. The story focuses on a chance meeting between a fan and legendary singer Ella Fitzgerald.

Regional actors MaConnia Chesser and AnnChris Warren will bring audiences back to the days of music's swing era. Chesser is a company member at Shakespeare and Company in "lovely" Lenox, Massachusetts who also appeared in numerous films and cable based television shows. Warren is the Director of Operations for the Boys and Girls Club of Ulster county in New York's Hudson Valley and has directed live renditions of "Annie", "Pippin" and "Bye Bye Birdie". Both women have made appearances in numerous local stage performances throughout our tri-state region.

The public is welcome to view this free presentation on-line which begins at 8 pm on Saturday, July 11th. Reservations are required by going here. For more information on future events, log on to The Ancram Opera House's web site.

