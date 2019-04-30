CT Invites You to Join in The National Day of Prayer

Not be a downer but with all of the sad things happening in the world today even in the local community, once in a while folks could use some comfort, hope and positivity. If you could use these elements in your life then you are invited to join in the 68th National Day of Prayer which takes place this Thursday, May 2. Areas of Northwestern Connecticut will gather together with community members to offer hope and comfort for all residents.

The gatherings begin at 8:00 a.m. and will be held at Cornwall On The Green, Sharon Hospital, Falls Village Green and the North Canaan Pavilion across from McDonald's on Route 44. Musician Michael Brown will entertain at Salisbury Town Hall with a 6:00 p.m. concert.

You can view other events around Connecticut and the nation by going here .

(above information sent to WSBS from Marie Barnum of Salisbury CT for online and on-air use)