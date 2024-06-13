One of the Best Little Fairs in the Country Returns to Massachusetts

The official start of summer will be kicking off next week and some fairs have their dates set for the 2024 season. One fair in particular has a reputation of being known as one of the best little fairs in the United States and that fair is in Massachusetts. That's right, we are talking about the Cummington Fair.

Get our free mobile app

When Will the Cummington Fair be Taking Place in 2024?

The Cummington Fair will once again be taking place this year across several days including Aug. 22, 23, 24, and 25. Located at 97 Fairgrounds Road in Cummington, the fair will have something to offer for the whole family. We have included the 2024 fair schedule of events below as listed on the fair's website:

Cummington Fair 2024 Schedule of Events (program subject to change without notice)

Thursday, August 22nd

“Welcome back to the fair"

Gillette Ride Wristbands $25

4:00pm GATES OPEN

Antique Engines & Tractor Show Open

Midway and Rides Open

Craft Barn/ Ag Ed Sheds Open

Al Getler “Ventriloquist” (Pavilion)

Kids Fun Corner 4-7 pm (Tent near sheep barn)

4:30pm Horses, Horses, Horses (Outdoor Arena)

5:00pm Exhibit Hall Open

Silver Circus (Pavilion)

6:00pm Corn Hole Tournament (Pavilion) *PENDING

**To benefit Hillside Agricultural Scholarship**

6:30pm Truck Pull (On the Hill)

Horses, Horses, Horses (Outdoor Arena)

7:30pm Shelburne Falls Military Band (Main Stage)

9:30pm Craft Barn/Exhibit Hall Close

Friday, August 23rd

“Children’s Night, Cruise Night”

Gillette Ride Wristbands $25

4:00pm GATES OPEN

Antique Engines & Tractor show Open

Midway and Rides Open

Craft Barn/ Exhibit Hall/Ag Ed Sheds Open

Kids Fun Corner 4-7pm (Tent near sheep barn)

Market Lambs (Sheep show ring)

4:30pm Horses, Horses, Horses (Outdoor Arena)

Classic Cars on display

Women’s Powder Puff classes over/under 1700#

6’ (classes pull together). Followed by 20’

“No Touch” 2 classes over/under 3400#

5:00pm Silver Circus (Roving the fairgrounds)

6:00pm Raffle Tickets for Bikes-Children under 10

6:30pm Bicycle Drawing MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN

Horses, Horses, Horses (Outdoor Arena)

Sarah the Fiddler (Pavilion)

7:00pm Youth Dairy Judging (Cattle Show Ring)

Sheep Obstacle Course (Sheep Show Ring)

Demolition Derby by Stoney Roberts (On the Hill)

9:30pm Craft Barn/Exhibit Hall Close

Saturday, August 24th

“Agriculture Day & Demo Night”

Gillette Ride Wristbands $25

7:00am GATES OPEN

8:30am Antique Engines & Tractor Show Open

Youth Oxen Showmanship, Stone boat and Trained Steer class (Lumberjack Arena)

Ox Judging (Pulling Arena)

9:00am Judging of 4-H and Youth Livestock (Show Ring)

Craft Barn/Exhibit Hall / Ag Ed Sheds Open

10:00 am 2400# Draft Oxen (Pulling Arena)

Jolley Interactive Experience (roving the grounds)

Horses, Horses, Horses (Outdoor Arena)

Youth Lawn Tractor Pull (On the Hill)

Silver Circus (Pavilion)

Kids Fun Corner 10-7pm (Tent near sheep barn)

11:00am Midway and Rides Open

Kids Pedal Tractor Pull (In front of Grandstands)

Al Getler “Ventriloquist (Pavilion)

1:00pm Oxen and Antique Tractor Parade (Track)

Followed by 2800# Draft Oxen (Pulling Arena)

Silver Circus (Pavilion)

1:30pm Ox Teamster’s Challenge (Lumberjack Arena)

2:00pm Horses, Horses, Horses (Outdoor Arena)

Al Getler “Ventriloquist” (Pavilion)

The 413s (Main Stage)

4:00pm 3200#Draft Oxen (Pulling Arena)

Silver Circus (Pavilion)

5:00pm The 413s (Main Stage)

6:00pm Demolition Derby (On the Hill)

6:30pm Horses, Horses, Horses (Outdoor Arena)

7:00pm Over 3200# Draft Oxen (Pulling Arena)

7:00-9:00pm Square Dance - Doug Wilkens & Fall String Band (Pavilion)

9:30pm Craft Barn/Exhibit Hall Close

Sunday, August 25th

“Old Fashioned Day”

Gillette Ride Wristbands $25

7:00am GATES OPEN

8:30am Antique Engines & Tractor Show Open

9:00am Judging of Adult Livestock (Show Ring)

Craft Barn / Exhibit Hall / Ag Ed Sheds Open

10:00am Western Mass. Lumberjack Championship

Jolley Interactive Experience (roving the grounds)

Al Getler “Ventriloquist” (Pavilion)

Kids Fun Corner 10-5pm (tent near sheep barn)

11:00am Midway and Rides Open

Horses, Horses, Horses (Outdoor Arena)

Kids Pedal Tractor Pull (in front of grandstands)

Silver Circus (Pavilion)

12 noon 3100# Draft Horses (Pulling Arena)

1:30pm Horses, Horses, Horses (Outdoor Arena)

Silver Circus (Pavilion)

2:00pm Golden Wedding Contest (Track)

Antique Car and Tractor parade

Generation X Rock (Main Stage)

2:30pm Al Getler “Ventriloquist” (Pavilion)

3:00pm Horses, Horses, Horses (Outdoor Arena)

Silver Circus (Pavilion)

3400# Draft Horses (Pulling Arena)

4:00pm Generation X Rock (Main Stage)

6:00pm Just in Kase (Pavilion)

6:30pm Over 3400# Draft Horses (Pulling Arena)

7:00pm Craft Barn/Exhibit Hall Close

As you can see there will be plenty of options to keep you and the little ones busy at the Cummington Fair. Plus, you can't forget about the delicious food including french fries, hot dogs, hamburgers, pulled pork sandwiches, fried Oreos, fried snicker bars, candy apples, cotton candy, and much more. You may put on a couple of pounds at the Cummington Fair but it is surely worth it.

More Details About the Cummington Fair

You can get more details about the Cummington Fair including tickets, employment opportunities, vendor tables, and more by going here.

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

LOOK: 13 North American amusement parks growing the most in popularity Stacker used Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM data to list the 13 North American theme parks with the most visitor growth from 2021 to 2022. Gallery Credit: Stacker