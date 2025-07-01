Massachusetts is Home to America’s Biggest and Best Little Fair
Massachusetts is bursting with activities this time of year. Tourist season is booming, and there are plenty of things to see and do. Whether you're a Massachusetts resident or visiting the Bay State this summer, one thing you'll want to check out is both big and little.
If you haven't been to the Cummington Fair, it's something you'll want to check out this summer. Billed as "The Biggest and Best Little Fair in the Country," it's a down-home fair in Cummington, Massachusetts, that really gives you that feeling of yesteryear when times were simpler. While the Cummington Fair may be small, it has a big schedule of events, and that's a big understatement.
When Will the Cummington Fair be Taking Place in 2025?
The fair offers rides for the kids, live music, truck pulls, horses, kids' corner, classic cars, and the list never seems to end. Plus, the Cummington Fair is loaded with food options. The 157th Annual Cummington Fair takes place this year from August 21-24 at 97 Fairgrounds Road in Cummington.
The Cummington Fair Has Something for Everyone
My daughter, who's now five, went to the Cummington Fair with my family over the past couple of years, and it's been difficult trying to get her to leave. She particularly enjoys the kids' corner and the big bubbles that are offered at the fair. For the rest of us, we enjoy the Western Massachusetts Lumberjack Championship along with live music and ventriloquist performances, to name a few.
Cummington Fair Schedule and More Information
Whether you're going to be in the bigger cities this summer, like Boston or Worcester, make sure you reserve some time to come over to Western Massachusetts to experience the Cummington Fair. You can view this year's Cummington Fair schedule and get complete details by going here.
LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US
Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil
See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State
Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones
LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park
Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood