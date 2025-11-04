No matter what time of year it is, Massachusetts has a pretty great reputation when it comes to vacation destination spots. And there have already been plenty of travelers and tourists coming through the state in 2025. Then again, maybe you're someone in Massachusetts that just wants a quick road trip for a getaway. And now we know where the best hotel is in Massachusetts that you go and stay for just that.

The popular lifestyle publication 'Reader's Digest' released a list of the best hotels in every state. In order to find them, they based their picks on customer reviews. And what better reviews could you possibly get from customers themselves?

What Do Customers Say That the Best Hotel is in Massachusetts?

This spot is no stranger to receiving plenty of accolades for being a great spot to stay at. It's also at a very popular vacation destination, which happens to be in Nantucket.

As you can deduce from their social media, they've received plenty of accolades previously. One more of those is that 'Reader's Digest' picked them as the best hotel in Massachusetts:

Add this New England resort to the list of most kid-friendly hotels around the world. With their kids’ club, you can leave the little ones with CPR-certified babysitters while you go off for a little adult-only adventuring on the island. After all, all of the restaurants and shops of downtown Nantucket are just a quick five-minute walk away.

And there it is. If you're looking to take a trip this Fall, now you know where the best hotel in Massachusetts is, and it happens to be at one of the most amazing destinations to head to in New England.