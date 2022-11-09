Customers Can’t Stop Raving About This New Berkshires Restaurant!

It's one thing to have a new restaurant and/or eatery open up for the sake of new incoming business, but it's also pretty great when it seems like all anyone does it talk about how amazing your new joint is. There's a new spot that has opened up in the Berkshires and people can't seem to shut up about how great it is!

Just last month, a new restaurant came to Lee, MA right off of Housatonic Street. It's one thing to hear things through word of mouth from a few friends and acquaintances, but it seems like everyone online is also very pleased with how great the new Burmese Bowl in Lee is.

The new spot opened up on October 13th and since then, whether its a co-worker, or someone I've ran into at another establishment have been talking about this new spot with plenty of great reviews about it.

Despite not even being open for a month, there are already a few good Yelp reviews for the new Burmese Bowl. For example, Quentin S. from Lee said this:

Friendly staff and a decent coconut noodle bowl were the highlights of this new restaurant. Restaurants in Lee that aren't pizza or Greek seem to have a hard time sticking around so I am rooting for this little place. Right off of the turnpike, it is easy to get in and out of. There was about 7 people in the restaurant eating and it was about 20 minutes from sitting down, eating and leaving. A Very timely experience.

While I am not necessarily a food critic, I happened to find myself in Lee just yesterday and sure enough, had the Chicken Pad Thai. If I do say so myself, I highly recommend it! Their sushi looks amazing, too! The menu at Burmese Bowl (shown above) is definitely different from almost anywhere in the Berkshires.

In any event, it's always great to get a new business, especially a new restaurant open up in the area. It's even that much better when it's good. That's probably why so many people can't stop talking about it.

