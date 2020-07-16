CVS, Target Stores Will Now Require Customers To Wear Face Masks

You can now add two more major retailers to the growing list(that already includes Walmart) of businesses requiring customers to be masked-up. CVS and Target recently announced that they will be requiring customers to wear masks as numbers for COVID-19 cases rise in many states across the US.

As reported on by WBZ/Channel 4 CBS Boston, a day after other major retailers including Walmart and Kohl's made the announcement that masks would be required in their stores, CVS and Target issued their mandatory face mask announcement.

Face masks will be mandatory in CVS beginning July 20. Target will start requiring masks or other face coverings on August 1.

