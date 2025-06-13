Cybersecurity To The Rescue For Some Cities In Western Massachusetts
Here's a dumb question, Massachusetts. Although perhaps not so dumb for some: Why do we NEED cybersecurity? Is it really that essential? Well, yes it is, is the short answer. Ask anybody who has had their identity stolen.
Think about it. Cybersecurity protects us from cyberattacks which appear to be on the increase day by day. Cybersecurity protects our data and sensitive information and helps shield us from financial loss and identity theft.
Knowing how important cybersecurity is means you should appreciate the good news coming to parts of western Massachusetts. WWLP/22 News is reporting, thanks to some grant money, our cybersecurity is going to get much stronger.
Awesome! Thanks to some grants from the Healey-Driscoll Administration, some Massachusetts cities and towns will soon be much better equipped to deal with cyberattacks.
This is all courtesy of the (get ready! It's a long name) Community Compact Cabinet’s Municipal Fiber Grant Program. This program, according to WWLP/22 News:
Aims to connect municipality-owned facilities and help protect communities against cybersecurity threats.
The program initially started in 2022 and since then, over $30 million in funding has been awarded to several communities in the Commonwealth. Some of the grants have been as high as $500,000!
Out of the 40 cities and towns in Massachusetts that will receive portions of the $7.7 million in funding are several in western Massachusetts, including a beloved town here in Berkshire County. The four western Massachusetts towns are:
- Amherst - Completing the installation of a fiber ring, creating a redundant path ($160,837)
- Northampton - Expansion of the city’s existing fiber optic infrastructure ($250,000)
- Springfield - Expansion of the city’s existing fiber optic infrastructure ($250,000)
- West Stockbridge - Expansion of the town’s existing fiber optic infrastructure ($55,699)
Just knowing that cybersecurity will be beefed up in these communities makes me feel safer already! Take a look at the full report by visiting WWLP/22 News' website here. Maybe it will make you feel a little safer.
