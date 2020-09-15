DA Andrea Harrington’s Statement on the Passing of Justice Gants

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is sad to learn of Chief Justice Ralph Gants’ passing.

Here's a statement from Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington:

“I send my condolences to Justice Gants’ family, friends, and the entire legal community reeling from this unexpected loss. We will deeply miss his dedication to justice and his intellect and deep thought on the Supreme Judicial Court. Justice Gants’ is a true champion of criminal justice reform. His advocacy made Massachusetts safer, stronger, and more equitable. He understood the power those in the justice system have over the lives of our community members and inspired us to use that power for good. We are grateful for his time serving the Commonwealth with compassion, understanding, and humanity.”

