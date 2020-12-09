DA Applauds Legislature’s Courage in Passing Police Reform Bill

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington supports S.2963: An Act relative to Justice, Equity and Accountability in Law Enforcement in the Commonwealth.

Andrea Harrington made the following statement in a recent media release.

The Legislature’s historic vote to enact sweeping police reform is an act of courageous leadership critical to meeting the most pressing challenge of our time- eliminating the scourge of racism that is endemic to our system of justice. It is undeniable that Massachusetts perpetuates stark racial disparities in policing and prosecution and I urge my fellow justice system actors to follow the Legislature’s lead by interrogating our own roles in perpetuating bias in the courts. We are grateful that we have exemplary law enforcement partners in Berkshire County and it is my honor to stand shoulder to shoulder with them in protecting public safety, ensuring justice, and building public trust in our system.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

About the Berkshire District Attorney's Office

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office serves all 32 cities and towns in Berkshire County. The office represents the Commonwealth in more than 7,500 criminal cases per year in Berkshire Superior Court, three district courts, three juvenile courts, Massachusetts Appeals Court, and Supreme Judicial Court. The office works closely with the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force, and collaborates with local police departments across the county. A dedicated staff of more than 50 prioritizes public safety, empowering victims and witnesses through services and support, and building a safe community for everyone and especially the most vulnerable.

(information sent to WSBS from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office for online and on-air use)