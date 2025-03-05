Popular Eatery with 31 Massachusetts Spots is Bringing Back a St. Paddy’s Treat

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner and Massachusetts folks will be celebrating in a variety of ways including eating corned beef and cabbage, consuming alcohol, wearing green and attending parades. My daughter is celebrating by posting St. Patrick's Day themed stickers on her potty poster in our bathroom. Plus, she'll be donning green in preschool on March 17th.

Another way folks will be able to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year is with a sweet treat. Fans of Dairy Queen will be pleased to learn that the restaurant chain has brought back its Mint OREO blizzard dessert just in time for the holiday.

On its Instagram page, Dairy Queen describes the treat as the following:

Mint OREO® BLIZZARD Treat features crunchy, chocolatey OREO cookie pieces paired with a rush of cool mint topping and our World-Famous DQ Soft Serve….

Fans are digging it as the post received over 2,000 likes last week.

A Special Day in the World of Dairy Queen is Coming Up and Customers Will Reap the Benefits

Some other news that Dairy Queen fans will want to know is 'Free Cone Day' returns on March 20. On that day, DQ customers will be able to enjoy a free small vanilla soft-serve cone* featuring the iconic DQ curl on top according to the company's website.

Dairy Queen has 31 locations in Massachusetts, including the following:

Abington

Ashland

Bellingham

Beverly

Brockton

Clinton

Edgartown

Falmouth

Fitchburg

Foxboro

Hanover

Harwich Port

Ipswich

Leominster

Marlborough

Marshfield

Middleboro

Middleton

Milford

Natick

North Attleboro

North Reading

Quincy

Salisbury

South Yarmouth

Spencer

West Boylston

Westborough

Weymouth

Worcester

