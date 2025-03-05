Popular Eatery with 31 Massachusetts Spots is Bringing Back a St. Paddy’s Treat
St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner and Massachusetts folks will be celebrating in a variety of ways including eating corned beef and cabbage, consuming alcohol, wearing green and attending parades. My daughter is celebrating by posting St. Patrick's Day themed stickers on her potty poster in our bathroom. Plus, she'll be donning green in preschool on March 17th.
Another way folks will be able to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year is with a sweet treat. Fans of Dairy Queen will be pleased to learn that the restaurant chain has brought back its Mint OREO blizzard dessert just in time for the holiday.
On its Instagram page, Dairy Queen describes the treat as the following:
Mint OREO® BLIZZARD Treat features crunchy, chocolatey OREO cookie pieces paired with a rush of cool mint topping and our World-Famous DQ Soft Serve….
Fans are digging it as the post received over 2,000 likes last week.
A Special Day in the World of Dairy Queen is Coming Up and Customers Will Reap the Benefits
Some other news that Dairy Queen fans will want to know is 'Free Cone Day' returns on March 20. On that day, DQ customers will be able to enjoy a free small vanilla soft-serve cone* featuring the iconic DQ curl on top according to the company's website.
Dairy Queen has 31 locations in Massachusetts, including the following:
Abington
Ashland
Bellingham
Beverly
Brockton
Clinton
Edgartown
Falmouth
Fitchburg
Foxboro
Hanover
Harwich Port
Ipswich
Leominster
Marlborough
Marshfield
Middleboro
Middleton
Milford
Natick
North Attleboro
North Reading
Quincy
Salisbury
South Yarmouth
Spencer
West Boylston
Westborough
Weymouth
Worcester
