Massachusetts is no stranger to businesses closing down. Many chains have had to trim the fat so they can stay above water. The country in general is seeing many retail, restaurant, and bank closures as changes in the economy, along with how we eat, shop, and bank, have affected traditional brick-and-mortar locations.

It was recently reported by a few online sources that ice cream and fast food giant Dairy Queen recently closed some of their locations in Texas, though the reason behind the closures were due to a dispute between the parent company and Project Lonestar, a franchisee.

The Classic Ice Cream is Pure Nostalgia for this Massachusetts DQ Fan

I have fond memories of enjoying sweet treats at Dairy Queen, as we had one near where I lived growing up. I treasure those delicious Blizzards. Nowadays, when I travel out of town, I'm still able to occasionally enjoy a bite from the classic chain that was founded in 1940.

Dairy Queen is Still Holding Strong in Massachusetts

Luckily, Massachusetts isn't having the same issue with the Dairy Queen locations that Texas did. The Bay State still has 31 locations serving up classic ice cream treats like Blizzards, dipped cones, even cakes (yes, you can order cakes from Dairy Queen), along with dinner and lunch items according to the chain's website.

Where is Dairy Queen Located in Massachusetts?

Dairy Queen can be found in the following Massachusetts cities and towns:

Abington

Ashland

Bellingham

Beverly

Brockton

Clinton

Edgartown

Falmouth

Fitchburg

Foxboro

Hanover

Harwich Port

Ipswich

Leominster

Marlborough

Marshield

Middleboro

Middleton

Milford

Natick

North Attleboro

North Reading

Quincy

Salisbury

South Yarmouth

Spencer

West Boylston

Westborough

Weymouth

Worcester

