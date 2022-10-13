A Pittsfield resident that was severely beaten over a year ago finally gets to see some justice served on their behalf. The suspect pleaded guilty Wednesday in Berkshire Superior Court.

Back in early August 2021, Pittsfield Police Officers responded to an assault and found the victim savagely beaten at their home. The victim was immediately transported to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment.

The victim later sought further treatment at Albany Medical Center for a serious eye injury along with multiple bone fractures in the face. Upon further investigation, it was determined that 32-year-old Steven Santana of Dalton was the culprit who had severely attacked the victim.

In Berkshire Superior Court on Wednesday, Santana pled guilty to quite the laundry list: single counts of mayhem, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery to collect a loan, witness intimidation, and four counts of threat to commit a crime.

Santana was sentenced to serve seven to twelve years in state prison for the assault and battery crime. In addition, Judge John Agostini also sentenced Santana to two and a half years to three and a half years, concurrent with the mayhem sentence, for another unrelated incident.

On October 4th, Santana plead guilty to numerous weapon and drug charges plus driving with a suspended license. In that case, Santana tried to evade Dalton Police after an attempted traffic stop.

Police officers tried to stop Santana's vehicle on West Housatonic Street before Santana led them on a chase before finally coming to a stop. At some point during the chase, Santana tossed a backpack containing a firearm, cocaine, and evidence of cocaine distribution. Police were able to recover the backpack.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington had this to say in a media statement:

I am proud of my office's work to hold this individual accountable for the vicious attack on the victim. I thank the Pittsfield Police Department for its hard work on this case and the medical personnel who attended to the victim's wounds.

