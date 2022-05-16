Danger, Berkshire County–Your Gummies May Contain Metal Strands!

Hey folks, if you and/or your children love gummies, you may want to be aware of this voluntary recall alert courtesy of the good people at the Food and Drug Administration regarding certain popular brands.

We pass along this recall alert as a courtesy because, as I mentioned, these are very popular candies. Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of specific varieties of SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies.

The reason? Those particular products may contain a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag. Needless to say, that could be quite dangerous.

Apparently, Mars Wrigley was alerted to this from consumers reporting the matter. The company makes it clear that they have not received any reports of illnesses to date. Here's a picture of just one of the many products on recall:

Courtesy Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC Courtesy Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC loading...

The FDA media statement tells us that reportedly, the products were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. There are several different kinds of gummies included in this recall, so do the following just to be safe.

Find your product(or products) and locate the 10-digit manufacturing code on the back of the package. The first three digits will indicate an implicated product. Click here for the product list and if you find any code matches, dispose of the product immediately.

Enjoy your sweets(or sours), Berkshire County. Just be safe, please. For more on the voluntary recall, check out the FDA's website here.

