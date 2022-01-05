Dangerous Commute for Berkshire Drivers…Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Until 11 am

The National Weather Service has posted a “Winter Weather Advisory” in effect this morning from 4 am to 11 am. The Berkshires is expected to experience freezing rain or drizzle that will cause icing on roadways, driveways, and sidewalks. Most of western Mass and parts of New York will be affected. The NWS is also warning of potential power outages caused by icing. Once the precipitation moves out today will be cloudy in the afternoon with temps on the rise to around 40 degrees later in the day.

According to NWS, some snow is possible overnight into Thursday with little to no accumulation. Thursday will be sunny but cold with a high near 33 according to NWS. The Berkshires can expect some accumulating snow overnight Thursday through the morning hours on Friday. The NWS will have updated models tomorrow and a more accurate gauge as to what we can expect in the Berkshires for snow totals on Friday.

More wet weather in the form of snow showers and rain is currently predicted for both Saturday and Sunday. The complete National Weather Service forecast is below.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from January 5, 04:00 AM EST until January 5, 11:00 AM EST

Today

A slight chance of freezing rain between 8am and 10am, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 40. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight

A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night

Snow likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

A chance of snow, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 24.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Sunday

Snow showers likely before 3pm, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night

Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 16.