DA’s Office Working to Ensure Safe Election Day

With the Presidential Election only a few days away, The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is working in collaboration with the Attorney General’s Office, local law enforcement, and local elections officials to ensure a safe and orderly election day.

According to a media release sent to the Berkshire News Network Friday, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington has assigned a lead prosecutor to work jointly with the Attorney General’s Election Protection Task Force up to and through Election Day and to field reports of voter intimidation, interference, or disorderly conduct at the polls.

Harrington’s office is asking residents to report any issues of interference or disorderly conduct to election clerks, local law enforcement, or by calling the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office at 413-443-5951. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office also says that it will have staff available to answer phone calls and take reports until the polls close on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3rd.

The right to vote is the cornerstone of our Democracy. Even in these very politically charged times we expect our neighbors to remain civil and allow the votes to determine the outcome… Our country is built on the fundamental principle that every person has a voice in shaping our future. We are working to protect every one of those voices. ~ Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington

The DA’s Office further asks that anyone seeking to utilize their freedom of speech near polling locations follow all election related laws and the direction of our local election officials.

Early voting at City Hall in Pittsfield ends at 4:00 PM today (Friday, Oct. 30). There is also a drop box in the rear of the City Hall building. The polls on Election Day (Tuesday) in Pittsfield will open at 7:00 AM and close at 8:00 PM.

Click HERE for a list of the Pittsfield polling locations on the City of Pittsfield website.