Dating in Massachusetts Easier if You Work in These Careers

In New England, there are certain qualities and professions that more dating app users swipe right on. It doesn't matter if you're dating in the Boston area, the Berkshires, driving a little further in spread-out Maine, or enjoying the New Hampshire Seacoast singles scene.

I guess this shouldn't surprise you that it's not just in New England but in general around the country.

According to the SWNS Digital website, the most dateable and desirable people tend to work in certain industries because they're considered the sexiest and hottest jobs to have right now.

And no, NFL cheerleader and Chippendale didn't make the list.

According to the SWNS Digital website, these jobs jump out on that dating app. Is your profession below? I've listed them in order, too.

HEALTHCARE

Doctors top the list as the sexiest job, followed by nurses. Helping others always looks good.

EDUCATION

You gotta love this one. Teachers and professors are a hot commodity, proving that salary isn't always the reason to find your soulmate.

FIRST RESPONDERS (not police)

You go, firefighters and paramedics. Let's be honest, firefighters aren't a surprise at all as a headturner. Meanwhile, in the healthcare sector, it's nice to see paramedics getting the limelight.

LAW AND ORDER

Welcome to the list for police officers; however, that's after attorneys. Rather, you're a lawyer making the big bucks or prosecuting offenders and working for the lower income spectrum, and in the public's interest, there's something about you.

BUSINESS

Corporate marketing and sales professionals are popular professions that people want to match with, too.

SCIENCE

Scientists, chemists, researchers, you go! Is this that hot geek thing happening? I think so because it's been a thing for years.

TECH

Well, look at you, tech support, you're sexy. We're talking data analysts as well as those IT guys and gals, making our lives easier at work.

FINANCE

Whether you're an analyst, investor, or financial planner, it's all working for you in the hottest career department.

Meanwhile, according to SWNS Digital, some qualities can make or break even the hottest jobs on this list for anyone looking for a job.

Passion for our career

Drive to succeed

Work/Life Balance

Always room to improve and learn

Make a positive impact on the world

Also, being a positive person and embracing diversity versus hate and toxicity tops the list.

